Maruti Suzuki registers a positive sales growth in December

January 03, 2020, 07:10 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Cumulative sales are up by 3.5 per cent YoY

- Domestic passenger vehicle segment grew by 2.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki ended the year with a positive sales performance in December. The carmaker sold 1,24,375 units in the domestic market last month including 1,360 units of Baleno/Glanza to Toyota while the exports stood at 7,561 units.

In the Maruti’s compact segment – which comprises of Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire – sales were up by an impressive 28 per cent from 51,346 units in December 2018 to 65,673 units last month. However, the Ciaz’s sale was down to just 1,786 units as compared to 4,734 units in the last month of 2018. Also, the utility segment of Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza saw a jump to 23,808 units last month as compared to 20,225 units sold in December 2018.

So the overall sales in December 2019 were increased by 3.5 per cent Year-on-Year, while the exports were up by 10.2 per cent. And the cumulative sales standing at 133,296 units indicate an increase of 3.9 per cent as compared to December 2018.

