MG Hector crosses 50,000 booking milestone

February 20, 2020, 01:13 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
MG Hector crosses 50,000 booking milestone

- 20,000 units of MG Hector have been sold since its launch eight months ago

- New product launch timelines revealed

MG Motor India revealed that bookings for its first model for India, the Hector, have crossed 50,000 units. Regarding future launches, the company commented that the Hector Plus will be launched in India in Q3 2020. The brand is also planning to make Gloster available in the market by Diwali 2020.

The MG Hector is available in variants across four trims including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The model is offered with three engine options - petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel. The petrol engine is also offered with an automatic transmission. 

Speaking on the achievement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Hector continues its’ strong momentum in the Indian market, crossing the 50,000 mark in terms of bookings received in just eight months since its launch. We continue to accelerate this momentum by opening new brand outlets closer to our prospective customers in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. With plans to launch the Hector Plus six-seater family version in Q3 2020, we aim to further strengthen the Hector brand in India.”

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.96 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakhs onwards

