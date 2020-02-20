Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift (Ssangyong Rexton) spied testing in the snow

February 20, 2020, 01:18 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
191 Views
Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift (Ssangyong Rexton) spied testing in the snow

- Expected to get cosmetic changes along with mechanical updates

- Should arrive by the end of this year

It has been two years since Ssangyong revealed the newest generation of the Rexton G4. Called the Mahindra Alturas G4 in India, a Rexton G4 prototype was recently spotted sliding on the frozen lake in North Scandinavia. This means that a mid-life update for the seven-seater SUV is underway.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Exterior

Under the heavy cladding, the new Alturas will get a revised fascia. There will be restyled front bumper along with new honeycomb grille which will reportedly be bigger than the one on the present model. We also expect changes to the headlamp cluster with new lighting elements. At the back, the tailgate and rear bumper are concealed as well. So we could see some tweaks including a revised taillamp design and bumpers.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Exterior

The Toyota Fortuner rival will also see the addition of new paint colours and wheels with the update. On the inside, the cabin will mostly be carried over with a few minor changes. There might be a revised infotainment screen with more connectivity features. Even the upholstery could be improved along with the addition of more creature comfort.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Exterior

Under the bonnet, a revised powertrain option is expected which could be more efficient or powerful than the current unit. Since the carmaker is testing the SUV in snow for a facelift, we expect they are working on new software or hardware to make it even more potent for off-road driving. New driver-assist programs and safety equipment will also be part of the update. 

Mahindra Alturas G4 Exterior

We expect the new Ssangyong Rexton to break cover before the end of this year. These comprehensive changes could be seen on the Mahindra Alturas G4 in India by next year. 

Mahindra Alturas G4 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 33.73 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 34.81 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 33.28 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 33.18 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.56 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.29 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 33.81 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 30.55 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.4 Lakhs onwards

