MG Hector Plus India launch in Q3 2020

- MG Hector Plus was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

- The model will feature a six-seat configuration

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the MG Hector Plus is essentially a six-seater variant based on the standard Hector. MG Motor India has now revealed that the six-seater Hector will be launched in India in Q3 2020.

Design wise, the MG Hector Plus receives updates to the exterior in the form of a new fascia such as the new LED DRLs, new front bumper, fog lamps with chrome highlights and a new chrome grille. The side profile remains unchanged while the rear features a new LED tail light design and a new bumper.

Compared to the standard Hector, the MG Hector Plus is 40mm longer. Inside, the model features captain seats for the second row and a bench seat for the third row with 50:50 split functionality.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is also offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system as an option. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit as standard while the six-speed DCT unit is offered only with the petrol mill.