MG Gloster likely to be launched in India in November 2020

MG Motor showcased its full-sized SUV, the Gloster at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020. This time around, MG Motor has revealed that it will launch the Gloster SUV in India by Diwali, which falls in November this year. Post launch, the MG Gloster will compete against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Visually, the MG Gloster features elongated LED headlamps, long hood and a prominent large chrome grille. The rear section features large LED taillights which are connected with a chrome strip and it also features a prominent ‘Gloster’ lettering on the lower section of the boot lid. In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm wide, 1,875mm tall and has a humongous wheelbase of 2,950mm. This makes the Gloster longer, wider and taller than its competitors.

In terms of features, the Gloster will feature a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, eight-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, cooled/heated seats and much more. As for safety, the Gloster will offer six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, ABS with EBD, ESP, an automatic parking function and lane keep assist among other things.

Internationally, the MG Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that produces 221bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual as well as automatic units. It is believed that MG is also working on developing an in-house 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine for the Gloster in the Indian market.