    MG Gloster (Toyota Fortuner rival) spied sans camouflage ahead of launch

    MG Gloster (Toyota Fortuner rival) spied sans camouflage ahead of launch

    Ajinkya Lad

    Ajinkya Lad

    MG Gloster (Toyota Fortuner rival) spied sans camouflage ahead of launch

    - Uncamouflaged spy shot reveals the MG Gloster's silver paint scheme

    - Expected to be launched towards the end of 2020

    - Will rival the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

    MG Motor India's rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour was spotted testing yet again recently. However, this time around, the MG Gloster was seen sans camouflage, revealing its silver paint scheme for the first time.

    The full-size SUV made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and is expected to go on sale in India towards the end of this year. The over five-meter long SUV is larger than the Endeavour and Fortuner. It has a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

    The MG Gloster is internationally offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 221bhp and 360Nm. It is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission. However, the India-spec Gloster is expected to get an in-house developed 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine.

    Image Source

    • MG
    • Gloster
    • MG Gloster
