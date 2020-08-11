CarWale
    2020 Honda Jazz - Top 3 interior highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    877 Views
    2020 Honda Jazz - Top 3 interior highlights

    The upcoming model of the Jazz will be the sixth car from Honda Car India to comply with the stricter emission norms. These are the latest BS6 norms that became effective from April 2020. Along with this update, the hatchback will also get a few changes to its exterior and interior. We've already shown you the enhancements on the outside, and we now take a look at the top three highlights inside its cabin.

    1. Sunroof

    The carmaker has upped the game by now introducing a sunroof in this premium hatchback. This gets an easy one-touch electric mechanism to operate it.

    2. New seat upholstery

    Customers should be glad to see that the seats have been upholstered with a new material that makes it look and feel more upmarket.

    3. High on space

    The Jazz has always been a very spacious hatchback and it remains to be very roomy in this 2020 model. Though we were expecting the older second-row magic seats for more versatility, this feature was taken out in its last update. However, the current seating layout and adjustments still continue to add to a lot of practicality.

    Honda Jazz BS6 Car Roof
    • Honda
    • Jazz BS6
    • Honda Jazz BS6
