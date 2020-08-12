Discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and XUV300 in August

Select Mahindra dealerships are offering huge discounts on numerous models this month. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and free accessories. There are no discounts on the Alturas G4 and the KUV100.

The S5 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The S7, S9 and S11 variants of the SUV are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Mahindra XUV500 include a cash discount of Rs 6,800, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 corporate discount of Rs 9,000 and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The XUV300 can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The Bolero is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.