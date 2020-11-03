MG Gloster receives a price hike of Rs 1 lakh

-MG Gloster accumulates 2,000 bookings within a month of its launch

-The base variant of the SUV is now costlier by Rs 1 lakh

MG has spiked the price of its seven-seater luxury SUV, the Gloster, by Rs 1 lakh within a month of its launch. The Gloster has gathered over 2,000 bookings since its launch on 8 October, 2020 at an introductory price of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The flagship SUV is now sold out for the rest of the year and further bookings shall be accepted with a revised price structure.

The Gloster is offered in four trims – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy with six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The price has been increased across all the variants with the base-spec Super facing the highest rise of Rs 1 lakh. The mid-variants, Smart and Sharp will be costlier by Rs. 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. The top-spec Savvy is the least affected facing a Rs 20,000 price hike. Notably, the revised price list includes MG’s ‘MY MG Shield’ customisation package.

The Gloster is the first SUV in its segment to host level 1 autonomous safety features including hands-free automatic parking assist system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision detection and avoidance system, and blind-spot detection. To read our drive review on the Gloster, click here.

The full-sized SUV is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor produces 161bhp and 375Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel churns out 215bhp and 480Nm torque. An eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission is common across the range. The Gloster with its competitive pricing and rich feature list could prove to be a deal-breaker for the segment leaders like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The revised variant-wise price list of the MG Gloster (ex-showroom, Delhi) is as follows:

MG Gloster Super 2.0 Turbo Seven-Seater- Rs 29.98 lakh

MG Gloster Smart 2.0 Turbo Six-Seater- Rs 31.48 lakh

MG Gloster Sharp 2.0 Twin Turbo Seven-Seater- Rs 33.98 lakh

MG Gloster Sharp 2.0 Twin Turbo Six-Seater- Rs 34.28 lakh

MG Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo Six-Seater- Rs 35.58 lakh