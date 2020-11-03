CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in November 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in November 2020

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in November 2020

    Tata Motors dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on various models in the product range in November 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Dark edition, XZ+, and XZA+ variants of the Tata Harrier can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All other variants of the SUV are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.

    Discounts on the Tata Nexon are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tiago is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Tigor can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. There are no discounts on the Nexon EV and the Altroz.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
