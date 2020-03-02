Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  MG Gloster interior spied ahead of November launch

MG Gloster interior spied ahead of November launch

March 02, 2020, 09:32 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
19241 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Gloster interior spied ahead of November launch

- Production spec likely to get black interior with chrome insert

- Expected to get large rectangular touchscreen infotainment system 

MG’s third product for India, the Gloster full-sized SUV, is due for India launch in November. The Gloster SUV was showcased at the recently concluded Auto Expo SUV. Back then, the SUV featured dark tinted windows to hide the interior details. This time around, spy images reveal the interior details of the upcoming vehicle. 

As seen in images, the Gloster MPV borrows the familiar steering wheel design from the SAAIC owned Maxus D90. The dashboard has been camouflaged and does not reveal much, however, we believe that the Gloster will get a large rectangular touchscreen and all black interior with chrome inserts. The Gloster gets yacht lever styled gear knob. 

MG Gloster Interior

In terms of dimensions, the Gloster measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width, 1,875mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. In terms of design, the upcoming SUV gets a bling-heavy chrome grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a sculpted bumper and a long hood. In profile it features a large glass house with an upswept kink at the D-Pillar. The window-line gets silver chrome garnish and there’s plastic cladding around the flared wheel arches.

Under the hood, the MG Gloster will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 221bhp and 360Nm. It is coupled to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Photo Source: RL

  • MG
  • Gloster
  • MG Gloster
