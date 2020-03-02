Please Tell Us Your City

  Hyundai India domestic sales drop by 7.2 per cent in February

Hyundai India domestic sales drop by 7.2 per cent in February

March 02, 2020, 09:38 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1427 Views
Hyundai India domestic sales drop by 7.2 per cent in February

- Domestic sales drop by 7.2 per cent

- Exports drop by 22 per cent

Hyundai Motor India has witnessed a 7.2 per cent decline in sales in February 2020 with 40,010 units as compared to 43,110 units sold in the same period last year. Exports witness 22 per cent decline in sales with 8,900 units exported in February 2020 as against 11,408 units in the same period last year. The cumulative sales have dropped by 10.3 per cent with 48,910 units sold last month as compared to 54,518 units sold in the same period last year. 

The company currently sells 12 car models in India, which includes - Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Xcent, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, Kona Electric and the recently launched All New Hyundai Aura. The transition to BS6 norms has affected car sales in India. That said, the new Creta which is due for India launch on 17 March, is likely to improve sales numbers for Hyundai in India.

  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.81 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.97 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.46 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.89 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.9 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.63 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.77 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.49 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

134 Likes
34604 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1995 Likes
383389 Views

