Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

March 02, 2020, 07:53 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift will rival the BMW X4 and the Porsche Macan

- The model is expected to arrive with three engine options

Mercedes-Benz will launch the GLC Coupe facelift in India tomorrow. Based on the GLC facelift that was launched in India late last year, the Coupe version was unveiled in March 2019.

Exterior highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift will include new LED headlamp design, reworked front and rear bumpers, new diamond pattern grille, new rear diffuser, angular exhaust tips and new LED tail lights.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift Exterior

Inside, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift will come equipped a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX interface, new multifunction steering wheel and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

While Mercedes-Benz has not revealed the engine options for the GLC-Coupe facelift, we expect the brand to offer the model with 3 motor options, unlike the outgoing model which is offered exclusively in the AMG guise. Apart from the AMG powertrain, the model could be offered in the 300 and 300d variants. The former is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the latter is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor producing 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Both the aforementioned engines will be paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4-Matic all-wheel drive system. Upon launch, the GLC Coupe facelift will rival the Porsche Macan and the BMW X4.

