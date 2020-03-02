Please Tell Us Your City

  Kia Motors sells 15,644 cars in February

Kia Motors sells 15,644 cars in February

March 02, 2020, 06:42 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1773 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Motors sells 15,644 cars in February

- Highest-ever monthly sales till date

- High demand of Seltos SUV

- Backed by demand of new Carnival MPV

Kia Motors India today has announced its highest-ever monthly sales till date. The carmaker sold 15,644 cars in February 2020 registering a new record for the company.

Last month, Kia Motors sold 14,024 units of the Seltos and 1,620 units of the recently launched Carnival MPV in India. This shows a growth of 1.3 per cent in monthly sales as compared to the sales figures from January 2020.

Both the cars from Kia Motors have been received well in the Indian market. As a result, this year has started on a positive note for the automaker with record sales of its passenger cars. It's expected to boost further as the carmaker showcased the Sonet compact SUV and plans to launch it later this year.

Kia Seltos Interior
