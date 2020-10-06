MG Gloster India launch on 8 October

- Powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 215bhp/480Nm

- First premium SUV in India to offer Level-1 autonomous driving technology

Post much wait, the MG Gloster will be launched in India on 8 October, 2020. MG has already started accepting bookings for the Gloster SUV from 24 September, 2020, against a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The upcoming SUV will offer more than 71 connected car features. Interestingly, the Gloster will be the first premium SUV in India to offer Level-1 autonomous driving technology. The SUV will be available in five variants.

Mechanically, the MG Gloster will be available with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that generates 215bhp at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque between 1,500-2,400rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Gloster SUV can also be had with a four-wheel-drive system with Terrain Selection - Auto, Eco, Sport, Mud, Sand, Rock, and Snow.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Gloster measures 4,985mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and 1,867mm in height. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. The vehicle will be offered in four colour options – agate red, metal black, warm white, and metal ash. The Gloster rides on 255/55 section tyres wrapped around the 19-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the MG Gloster will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes features such as adaptive cruise control, an auto park assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning system, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot detection. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and more.

We have already driven the MG Gloster SUV and to learn more about it, click here.