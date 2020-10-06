BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe teased; pre-bookings open

- Customers booking the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe before the launch will receive early-bird benefits

- The model will be launched in India on 15 October

BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the 2 Series Gran Coupe beginning today. Customers can book the model, which will be launched in the country on 15 October, for an amount of Rs 50,000. The 2 Series Gran Coupe will be positioned below the 3 Series in the product range.

Bookings made before the launch of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will receive early-bird benefits in the form of complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth Rs 50,000. The gift card can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa, and other experiences across Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels, and Ama Stays and Trails.

Set to become the new entry-level model from the brand, the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to come equipped with features such as all LED lighting, the signature kidney grille design, dual-tone alloy wheels, cruise control, an 8.8-inch MID, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats, and a dual-zone climate control system.

Under the hood, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former will be capable of producing 189bhp and 280Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit.