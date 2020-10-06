CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai Elantra, Elite i20, and Grand i10 in October

    Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai Elantra, Elite i20, and Grand i10 in October

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,550 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai Elantra, Elite i20, and Grand i10 in October

    A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering heavy discounts on various models in the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Hyundai Elantra is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a cash discount of Rs 70,000 and Rs 30,000 on the petrol manual and petrol automatic variants, respectively. The Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Hyundai Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Era variant of the Hyundai Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the model receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. There are no offers on the Venue, Verna, Kona Electric, Tucson, and the Creta.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.08 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Santro
    • Hyundai Santro
    • hyundai elantra
    • elantra
    • Aura
    • Grand i10
    • Hyundai Grand i10
    • Elite i20
    • Hyundai Elite i20
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Hyundai Aura
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.98 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.72 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.69 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.75 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 8th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars