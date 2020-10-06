Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai Elantra, Elite i20, and Grand i10 in October

A few Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering heavy discounts on various models in the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Elantra is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a cash discount of Rs 70,000 and Rs 30,000 on the petrol manual and petrol automatic variants, respectively. The Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz variant is offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Hyundai Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Era variant of the Hyundai Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the model receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. There are no offers on the Venue, Verna, Kona Electric, Tucson, and the Creta.