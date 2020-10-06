First batch of Land Rover Defender arrives in India

- First batch arrives at JNPT, near Mumbai

- To be launched in India on 15 October, 2020

- Powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp and 400Nm

Ahead of its official launch in India on 15 October, the first batch of the much-awaited Land Rover Defender has arrived in the country at JNPT, near Mumbai. The rugged off-road SUV will be available in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE, and the First Edition. Customers can select from 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) body styles. The Defender SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the SUV had commenced earlier this year and the deliveries were slated to begin from August. However, the timelines moved to mid-October due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Land Rover Defender offers a wide range of personalisation options with more than 170 accessories. Furthermore, the lifestyle packs such as the Explorer Pack, the Adventure Pack, the Country Pack, and the Urban Pack have been curated to suit the requirements of different types of customers. The SUV will be available in seven colour options – pangea green, gondwana stone, indus silver, tasman blue, eiger grey, santorini black, and fuji white. Depending on the variant, the Defender is available with a jump seat in the front row, driver assist pack, folding fabric roof, sliding panoramic roof, fixed metal roof, and more.

Visually, the Land Rover Defender features a raised bonnet and a neatly sculpted grille, while the squared LED headlamps add to its rugged character. The rear section gets a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate with vertically stacked squared LED taillamps on either side. Customers can choose from nine wheel options, which are available in two sizes - 18-inch and 20-inch.

The soon to launch Land Rover Defender is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine of the Ingenium family that generates 296bhp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm between 1,500-4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to an automatic transmission that powers the all-wheel driveline.