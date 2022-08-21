Maruti Suzuki’s Coupe SUV continues testing; rear profile spied

- Maruti Suzuki’s new Coupe SUV could debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

- The model is likely to spawn a Toyota version

Maruti continues to work on its product onslaught, evident from the constant updates across the entire model range. The company, which has already launched models such as the new-gen Brezza, new Baleno, and new-gen Alto K10, continues to test the upcoming Coupe SUV.

The new Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV, which is likely to be based on the Baleno premium hatchback, has been spotted testing again, giving a glimpse at the rear design of the model for the first time. As seen in the image, the Coupe SUV will get roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, a tail gate-mounted number plate recess, an integrated spoiler, black alloy wheels, and front door-mounted ORVMs.

Another image of the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV reveals bits of the front design, including a headlamp with integrated LED DRLs on either side of the new grille, a new bumper, a wide air dam, and what seems to be a secondary set of lighting equipment in a vertical alignment.

Details regarding the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Coupe SUV remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to come with various features such as a HUD, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and six airbags. Powertrain options could include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo-petrol engine. We expect the model to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Stay tuned for updates.