Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Why should you buy?

Back in June, Mahindra launched the new-gen Scorpio-N in the country. This time around its predecessor has received a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades and reintroduced as the Scorpio Classic. The SUV is available in two variant options – S and S11.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio Classic –

What’s good about it?

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets fresh styling elements in the form of the redesigned grille with vertical chrome slats and ‘twin peaks’ brand logo in the centre. Additionally, the vehicle gets dual-tone side cladding with the ‘Scorpio’ badging on the front door. As for the interior, it gets two-tone beige and black theme along with a classic wood pattern on the console and premium quilted upholstery.The Scorpio brand has been known for its nine-seating layout, which is now optional on the ‘S’ variant.

What’s not so good?

Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic does not offer an automatic transmission option. Moreover, this model also misses out on the all-wheel drive option.

Best variant to buy?

With just two variants on offer, the Scorpio Classic S11 variant is a good option for customers seeking a feature-loaded seven-seat variant. The feature list includes a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and armrests on the front seats. As for customers seeking a nine-seat option, the choice is limited to the S variant.

Specification

Diesel

2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk engine – 130bhp and 300Nm

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

Mahindra claims to have enhanced the suspension set-up with MTV-CL technology. Further, it is believed that the steering system has been retuned for easy manoeuvrability and control.