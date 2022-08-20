CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG to be available on subscription

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine

    - Subscription fee starts from Rs 16,499

    The Swift hatchback is the latest model to join Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG range of cars in India. The Swift S-CNG has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and is offered in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. The company will soon update the monthly subscription fee structure for the Swift S-CNG variants. As revealed by Maruti Suzuki, the Swift S-CNG will be available at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 16,499. 

    The hatchback continues to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which generates 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm in the CNG mode. Whereas, in the petrol mode, it produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm. The S-CNG version gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the Swift S-CNG returns a fuel efficiency figure of 30.90 km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki offers a total of nine S-CNG powered vehicles in the country. These include the Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry, Tour-S, and the Swift. 

