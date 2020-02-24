Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.34 lakhs

- The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine

- The model features an updated exterior design

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.34 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in nine trims and three new dual-tone colour options.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. It is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid technology.

Feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, new grille, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail-lights, revised rear bumper, leather wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM and the SmartPlay infotainment system. The model will be available in three new dual tone color options including Sizzling Red with midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

Speaking on the launch of the facelifted Vitara Brezza,Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Our customers are evolving and so are their aspirations. Vitara Brezza has evolved to become highly powerful brand over the past 4 years. Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that the all-new Vitara Brezza will take forward the rich legacy of its predecessor with overwhelming customer response.”

Following are the variant-wise prices for the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Vitara Brezza facelift Lxi: Rs 7.34 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Vxi: Rs 8.35 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Vxi AT: Rs 9.75 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Zxi: Rs 9.10 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Zxi Plus: Rs 9.75 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Zxi Plus Dual-Tone: Rs 9.98 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Zxi AT: Rs 10.50 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Zxi Plus AT: Rs 11.15 lakhs

Vitara Brezza facelift Zxi Plus AT Dual-Tone: Rs 11.40 lakhs