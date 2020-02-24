Ford Freestyle Flair edition spotted ahead of launch

- Ford Freestyle Flair edition features cosmetic updates

- The model is likely to be offered with the same BS6 engine options

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the next few weeks, the Ford Freestyle Flair has been spotted at a dealership in India. Images shared on the web reveal the exterior and interior of the new variant for the Freestyle.

Changes to the exterior of the Ford Freestyle Flair edition include contrast matte red ORVMs, roof rails, inserts for the skid plates, gloss-black alloy wheels, new decals on all four doors and 'Flair' decals on the bootlid.

Inside, the upcoming Ford Freestyle Flair edition will come equipped with matte red inserts for the door trims and contrast red stitching for the seats. We expect the engine specifications of the model to remain unchanged.

Powertrain options on the Ford Freestyle Flair edition might include a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 99bhp and 215Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

