Toyota Vellfire Executive Lounge – Now in pictures

February 24, 2020, 01:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Toyota Vellfire Executive Lounge – Now in pictures

Joining the luxury MPV segment in India on February 26 will be the Toyota Vellfire. This MPV will be brought to the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU). It means it will command a premium price tag which is expected to be in the range of Rs 85-90 lakhs (ex-showroom). Let's take a look at the Vellfire's picture gallery which upon launch will rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

The Vellfire is an MPV and yet boasts of a premium look. Visually, its front gets a chrome-heavy face with a twin LED headlamp setup.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

As it shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Alphard, it does get a large, boxy proportion of a full-size MPV. Yet this one is a sportier version of it.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

There's a large front bumper featuring angular fog lamps. And despite the front design looking quite busy, Toyota has managed to give it a striking look.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

Apart from a high hood, there are sharp character lines along the car with flared wheel arches. Then, the MPV rides on stylish 17-inch alloy wheels that are shod with chrome. 

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

At the back, the Vellfire comes with a flat design unlike the very busy front. It features a large roof-mounted spoiler and clear glass tail lamps.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

The tail lights are connected by a heavy chrome slat with the Toyota logo at the centre. It gets a blue accent to signify its hybrid nature and denote it's an environment friendly vehicle.

Toyota Vellfire Exterior

The electric sliding rear doors open into a spacious and luxuriously appointed interior. Customers get an option to choose between beige or black faux leather upholstery.

Toyota Vellfire Interior

There's plenty use of wooden inlays for the dashboard, door panels and even the steering wheel. All of this helps in adding to the appeal and upping the luxury quotient.

Toyota Vellfire Interior

There's a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that also supports Miracast. The latter helps cast your smartphone screen onto the infotainment display.

Toyota Vellfire Interior

This is the 'Executive Lounge' trim that offers dual captain seats for the second and third-row. The last row can accommodate another person that gets a head-rest and even a three-point seatbelt.

Toyota Vellfire Interior

The Toyota Vellfire comes powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine paired with two motors. This set-up is paired to an e-CVT unit and whenever there's a need it acts as an electric 4WD system.

Toyota Vellfire Interior

Pictures by Kapil Angane

