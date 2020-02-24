Kia Carnival deliveries begin; 10 units delivered on the first day

- The Kia Carnival was launched at the Auto Expo 2020, with prices starting at Rs 24.95 lakhs

- The model is available in three variants and three colour options

Kia Motors launched its second product for India, the Carnival, at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has now begun deliveries of the luxury MPV, 10 units of which were delivered on the first day at a dealership in Mysore. The Kia Carnival is priced between 24.95 lakhs and Rs 33.95 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, All India).

The Kia Carnival is available in three variants and three colour options. Powering the model is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. It is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Carnival and you can read our review here.

Feature highlights of the Kia Carnival include dual-panel electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, leather wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system, one-touch power sliding door and an electrically powered tailgate.

Speaking on the occasion Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing,said, “We are overwhelmed by the love for brand Kia that the Indian market has shown and our partnership with PPS under the leadership of Rajiv Sanghvi has helped us reach tap this market extensively. The South region is a vital market for a product like Carnival, which is a never-before combination of sheer luxury and amazing performance. We are equipped with our robust network and seamless service delivery with 265 touch points across 160 cities, ensuring that the Carnival is available even in the remotest corners of the country.”