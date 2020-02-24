Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Carnival deliveries begin; 10 units delivered on the first day

Kia Carnival deliveries begin; 10 units delivered on the first day

February 24, 2020, 03:34 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2231 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Carnival deliveries begin; 10 units delivered on the first day

- The Kia Carnival was launched at the Auto Expo 2020, with prices starting at Rs 24.95 lakhs 

- The model is available in three variants and three colour options

Kia Motors launched its second product for India, the Carnival, at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has now begun deliveries of the luxury MPV, 10 units of which were delivered on the first day at a dealership in Mysore. The Kia Carnival is priced between 24.95 lakhs and Rs 33.95 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, All India).

The Kia Carnival is available in three variants and three colour options. Powering the model is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. It is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Carnival and you can read our review here.

Kia Carnival Exterior

Feature highlights of the Kia Carnival include dual-panel electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls, leather wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system, one-touch power sliding door and an electrically powered tailgate.

Speaking on the occasion Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing,said, “We are overwhelmed by the love for brand Kia that the Indian market has shown and our partnership with PPS under the leadership of Rajiv Sanghvi has helped us reach tap this market extensively. The South region is a vital market for a product like Carnival, which is a never-before combination of sheer luxury and amazing performance. We are equipped with our robust network and seamless service delivery with 265 touch points across 160 cities, ensuring that the Carnival is available even in the remotest corners of the country.”

  • Kia
  • Kia Carnival
  • Carnival
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Kia Carnival Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 29.73 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 30.31 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 30.07 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 27.88 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 27.94 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 28.32 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

734 Likes
360582 Views

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

207 Likes
59423 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in