Toyota Vellfire: All you need to know

Ahead of its official launch in India on 26 February, we reveal more details on the upcoming premium MPV, the Vellfire. Unlike conventional MPVs, the upcoming seven-seat MPV has a humongous length of 4,935mm, width of 1,850mm, height of 1,895mm and a wheelbase of 3,000mm; thereby offering ample space for the occupants.

Under the hood, the Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2,494cc engine that produces 115bhp at 4,700rpm and 198Nm of torque between 2800-4000rpm. The hybrid vehicle gets nickel metal hydride battery that powers two motors – front producing 140bhp at 4,500rpm and rear producing 67bhp at 4,608rpm.

The Vellfire gets a bold and masculine fascia with a large grille and massive air vents. The vehicle gets automatic LED headlamps with DRL and cornering function, sequential turn lights, twin sunroof and electric outside rear view mirror with heated and memory function. The luxury MPV features green tinted and acoustic glass that further enhances its premium quotient.

As for the interior, the Vellfire gets colour coordinated premium leather upholstery, electric powered second row captain seats, front passenger seat with power ottoman, cooled and heated seats, three-zone AC, and powered side doors and back door. To be introduced as a premium MPV, it gets all the bells and whistles in the form of 16-colour roof ambient illumination, VIP spotlight with welcome function, sunblinds in second and third row and more.

For entertainment, the Vellfire gets rear ceiling screen with HDMI and WiFi, 17-speaker JBL system and EMV Audio with in-built NAVI. In terms of safety, the vehicle gets parking assist alert (front and rear sonars), panoramic view monitor, up to seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, brake hold, ABS, EBD, BA, TPMS and vehicle dynamic integrated management.