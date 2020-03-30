Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza driven: Now in pictures

We recently drove the new Vitara Brezza facelift, and you can read our report here. The facelift brings with it an all-new petrol engine, which replaced the ubiquitous diesel motor.

The Vitara Brezza was the oldest SUV in its segment, and the facelift brings with it slightly tweaked exteriors. Up front, it features a redesigned front bumper and new chrome grille.

However, the most significant change is the introduction of dual-projector LED headlamps and LED fog lights.

Moving on, the Vitara Brezza facelift features new 16-inch dual-tone alloys and contrast roofs (black or white) in the higher trims.

That said, changes to the rear are limited to new LED light signature for the taillights and a tweaked scuff plate.

With the facelift, the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also gets two new colour schemes - Sizzling Red and Torque Blue.

As far as interiors are concerned, the cabin continues with the same layout but gets a new fabric upholstery. As for the feature additions, it gets the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, an auto-dimming inside mirror and cruise control.

Under the hood, the new Vitara Brezza gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor, which replaces the 1.3-litre diesel mill. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic.

The automatic version also gets Suzuki’s competent SHVS mild-hybrid system, which helps deliver better fuel efficiency.

The Vitara Brezza facelift is priced in India between Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in a total of nine variants across four trims and two transmission options.