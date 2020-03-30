Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza driven: Now in pictures

March 30, 2020, 06:10 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza driven: Now in pictures

We recently drove the new Vitara Brezza facelift, and you can read our report here. The facelift brings with it an all-new petrol engine, which replaced the ubiquitous diesel motor.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front view

The Vitara Brezza was the oldest SUV in its segment, and the facelift brings with it slightly tweaked exteriors. Up front, it features a redesigned front bumper and new chrome grille.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front view

However, the most significant change is the introduction of dual-projector LED headlamps and LED fog lights.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Right Side

Moving on, the Vitara Brezza facelift features new 16-inch dual-tone alloys and contrast roofs (black or white) in the higher trims.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Tail lamp

That said, changes to the rear are limited to new LED light signature for the taillights and a tweaked scuff plate.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

With the facelift, the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also gets two new colour schemes - Sizzling Red and Torque Blue.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Dashboard

As far as interiors are concerned, the cabin continues with the same layout but gets a new fabric upholstery. As for the feature additions, it gets the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, an auto-dimming inside mirror and cruise control.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Steering Wheel

Under the hood, the new Vitara Brezza gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor, which replaces the 1.3-litre diesel mill. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Engine

The automatic version also gets Suzuki’s competent SHVS mild-hybrid system, which helps deliver better fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Action

The Vitara Brezza facelift is priced in India between Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in a total of nine variants across four trims and two transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.53 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.6 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.44 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.17 Lakh onwards

