  Nissan files trademark for new company logo

Nissan files trademark for new company logo

March 30, 2020, 06:52 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Nissan files trademark for new company logo

- Two-dimensional monochromatic design to replace current logo

- Nissan has filed documents in Great Britain, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina

Nissan has filed a trademark for a new corporate logo which is likely to replace the existing three dimensional logo. This new logo gets a two-dimensional monochromatic design which will be replicated across multiple platforms. Reports indicate that the company has filed documents in Great Britain, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina to register a flat, two-dimensional update of its existing logo. The company is yet to give an official statement on whether if this would be introduced in the new product line up. 

It is believed that the new logo is likely to be introduced in the new generation Nissan Z which is likely to be introduced in the international market next year. First introduced in 1969, the Z series of sports cars has spawned some interesting cars like the 240Z, 280Z, 300ZX, 350Z, and the 370Z. It is believed that the updated version is expected to be called the 400Z and is likely to be powered by a V6 engine.

The new Nissan logo was last seen in the Ariya concept that was showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Skoda updated the logo few years back and car manufactures like Volkswagen and BMW also recently joined the bandwagon to update their 2D logo. Audi and Kia is also in the process of updating the logo which is likely to be communicated soon.

