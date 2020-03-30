BS6 Mahindra Bolero - Top 3 exterior highlights

The Mahindra Bolero has been the best-selling model for the company ever since it was first launched. Now with the BS6 norms coming in, the SUV has got updated engines and cosmetic changes too, top three of which we will see below.

1. Revised front

Up front, there are a lot of changes on the new Mahindra Bolero. Apart from a revised grille and a refreshed bonnet, even the front bumper is completely redesigned. It incorporates a new air dam and new fog lamp housing too.

2. New headlamps

The headlamps which are still halogen units, now get a neat partition integrating the main beam light, parking light and even the hazard light. Interestingly, this small change has been tastefully done to make it look better.

3. Refreshed rear

Though there are no changes in profile, there are a few changes at the back. The limited changes to the rear include refreshed tail lamps and a new door handle for the tail-gate.