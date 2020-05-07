Maruti Suzuki to begin production at Manesar plant from 12 May

- Maruti Suzuki received permission to begin production at Manesar last month

- The company revealed that dealerships have reopened and deliveries have begun

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that the brand will restart operations at its plant located in Manesar on 12 May. The company received permission to begin work at the facility last month, details of which are available here.

In an official notification, the brand has stated that all activities will be carried out in accordance with government regulations and guidelines. Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki revealed that dealerships have started reopening and cars are being delivered to customers.

Apart from the Manesar plant, Maruti Suzuki has two more production facilities in India, located in Gurugram and Gujarat. The latter is owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation and manufactures vehicles for Maruti on a contract basis.