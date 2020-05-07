Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki to begin production at Manesar plant from 12 May

May 07, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
198 Views
Maruti Suzuki to begin production at Manesar plant from 12 May

- Maruti Suzuki received permission to begin production at Manesar last month

- The company revealed that dealerships have reopened and deliveries have begun

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that the brand will restart operations at its plant located in Manesar on 12 May. The company received permission to begin work at the facility last month, details of which are available here.

In an official notification, the brand has stated that all activities will be carried out in accordance with government regulations and guidelines. Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki revealed that dealerships have started reopening and cars are being delivered to customers.

Apart from the Manesar plant, Maruti Suzuki has two more production facilities in India, located in Gurugram and Gujarat. The latter is owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation and manufactures vehicles for Maruti on a contract basis.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

