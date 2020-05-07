Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class spied testing in snow

May 07, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
253 Views
Write a comment
New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class spied testing in snow

- Spotted alongside the C53 AMG

- Expected to debut in 2021

Mercedes-Benz is revamping its entire sedan lineup. After the new-gen E-Class, all-new A-Class sedan and CLA-Class, the new-gen flagship S-Class is on its way. Following that, the German carmaker will also introduce the new-generation C-Class sometime next year. A slew of prototypes of the W206-gen C-Class was recently spotted undergoing winter testing in Northern Sweden alongside the C53 AMG.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exterior

Based on the new MRA2 platform, the fifth-generation C-Class will adopt the new Mercedes family design seen on the updated E-Class. Although the test mule doesn’t seem to be any larger than the current-gen model, we expect the footprint of the new C to increase owing to the increased dimensions of the new-gen CLA and introduction of entry-level A-Class sedan.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exterior

Apart from the standard C-Class sedan, convertible and station wagon, there are reports of Mercedes developing a rugged All-Terrain version to rival the Audi A4 Allroad. The AMG variants, on the other hand, will carry the usual recipe of sporty body kit, track-focused hardware and lightweight materials both inside and out. The cabin is expected to take inspiration from the new S-Class rather than the updated E.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exterior

In terms of powertrain, the standard version will continue to be powered by the range of petrol and diesel engine options from Mercedes’ stable. Apart from that, a plug-in hybrid and a mild-hybrid systems will also join the line-up under the EQ brand. Although details are scarce at the moment, we expect this new electrified powertrain to be shared with other models as well once it debuts in the new C-Class. As for the C53, the 48V architecture from the CLS53 AMG should be offered albeit in a detuned state. And the more powerful C63 should pack Mercedes’ turbocharged V8 with a considerable bump in output.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exterior

We expect the new-gen C-Class to break cover next year with global delivery expected to happen by end-2021. More details on the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be revealed in the coming month, so stay tuned to CarWale.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exterior
