Lamborghini to unveil Huracan Evo RWD Spyder using Augmented Reality

May 07, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
13 Views
Lamborghini to unveil Huracan Evo RWD Spyder using Augmented Reality

- The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder will be unveiled using AR for the first time

- The functionality will soon be available for the entire model range

Lamborghini is all set to unveil the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder later today. The model will be unveiled by using Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company is bringing its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide.

In order to watch the unveil on an iPhone or iPad, users need to tap ‘See in AR’ and the new open-top rear-wheel drive model will be visualized in people’s driveways, gardens or even sitting rooms. The virtual experience enables the viewer to rotate and expand the size of the vehicle, including on a 1:1 scale, looking closely at both its exterior and interior. This functionality will soon be available for the entire Lamborghini range.

Speaking on the occasion, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini, said, “At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Lamborghini can be in everyone's home thanks to Apple's AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world.”

  • Lamborghini
  • Huracan
  • Lamborghini Huracan
  • Huracan Evo Spyder
