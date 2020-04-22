Maruti Suzuki receives permission to resume production at Manesar plant

- Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar receives approval to resume production from 21 April

- The approval allows 4,696 personnel to work in a single shift till 3 May

According to a government document shared on the web, Maruti Suzuki has received permission to resume operations at the company’s plant located in Manesar, Gurugram. Production at the said plant was shut down on 23 March.

As seen in the document, Maruti Suzuki has received approval for 4,696 personnel to work at the plant in a single shift that starts at 10 AM. Additionally, permission for only 50 vehicles has been approved. The permission is valid from 21 April to 3 May.

Apart from the Manesar plant, Maruti Suzuki has another plant located in Gurugram while the production facility in Gujarat is owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation. The latter manufactures vehicles for Maruti Suzuki on a contract basis.

