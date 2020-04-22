Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki receives permission to resume production at Manesar plant

Maruti Suzuki receives permission to resume production at Manesar plant

April 22, 2020, 07:16 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
62 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki receives permission to resume production at Manesar plant

- Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar receives approval to resume production from 21 April

- The approval allows 4,696 personnel to work in a single shift till 3 May

According to a government document shared on the web, Maruti Suzuki has received permission to resume operations at the company’s plant located in Manesar, Gurugram. Production at the said plant was shut down on 23 March.

As seen in the document, Maruti Suzuki has received approval for 4,696 personnel to work at the plant in a single shift that starts at 10 AM. Additionally, permission for only 50 vehicles has been approved. The permission is valid from 21 April to 3 May.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

Apart from the Manesar plant, Maruti Suzuki has another plant located in Gurugram while the production facility in Gujarat is owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation. The latter manufactures vehicles for Maruti Suzuki on a contract basis.

Image Source

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.53 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.6 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.44 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.17 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

470 Likes
67492 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

242 Likes
195172 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in