Volkswagen Polo 1.0-litre MPI and TSI engine fuel efficiency figures revealed

The 2020 Polo gets a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engine

-Former gets a five-speed manual while the latter is offered with a six-speed manual

Volkswagen has revealed the fuel efficiency for its 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engines that power the 2020 iteration of its Polo hatchback.

The 1.0-litre MPI engine powers the Comfortline Plus and Trendline variant of the hatchback and produces 74bhp/95Nm. This engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and has an ARAI efficiency of 17.75kmpl.

The top-spec Highline Plus variant is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine producing 108bhp/175Nm and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine has an ARAI efficiency of 18.24kmpl.

This engine is also expected to get a six-speed AT down the road and replaces the 1.2-litre powered GT TSI variant which had a seven-speed DSG.