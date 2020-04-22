Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Polo 1.0-litre MPI and TSI engine fuel efficiency figures revealed

April 22, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Volkswagen Polo 1.0-litre MPI and TSI engine fuel efficiency figures revealed

The 2020 Polo gets a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engine 

-Former gets a five-speed manual while the latter is offered with a six-speed manual

Volkswagen has revealed the fuel efficiency for its 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engines that power the 2020 iteration of its Polo hatchback. 

The 1.0-litre MPI engine powers the Comfortline Plus and Trendline variant of the hatchback and produces 74bhp/95Nm. This engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and has an ARAI efficiency of 17.75kmpl. 

The top-spec Highline Plus variant is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine producing 108bhp/175Nm and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine has an ARAI efficiency of 18.24kmpl. 

This engine is also expected to get a six-speed AT down the road and replaces the 1.2-litre powered GT TSI variant which had a seven-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.99 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.81 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards

