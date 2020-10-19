CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift special edition launched in India

    Maruti Suzuki Swift special edition launched in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Swift special edition launched in India

    - Maruti Suzuki Swift limited-edition gets visual upgrades

    - The engine specifications of the model remain unchanged

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new limited edition of the Swift ahead of the festive season. The features of the limited-edition model are available for all variants, which can be bought from any Maruti Suzuki dealership for a price tag of Rs 24,990.

    Changes to the exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition include an all-black garnish on the grille, tail lights, and fog lights, as well as glossy black elements such as the body kit, side moulding, door visors, and the spoiler. The interiors remain the same, except for the new seat covers.

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Speaking on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a preferred choice amongst the youth for over a decade now for being a sporty, stylish and fun to drive car. Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment. Over the three generations, Swift has evolved in features, looks, and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift limited edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times. For all Swift enthusiasts and fans, this limited edition offers a new way to reflect their personality in a stylish, sporty, and young way.”

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.19 Lakh onwards
