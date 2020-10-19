New Hyundai Elite i20 spotted at dealerships ahead of its launch.

-Third-gen Hyundai i20 expected to launch next month.

-It is likely to receive the 1.0-litre TGDi petrol engine.

The long-awaited new-gen Hyundai i20 is finally spotted sans camouflage at a dealership just before its launch around the festive season. Selected dealers have started receiving the first lot of the i20.As observed in the spy pictures, the new-gen i20 can be seen in white shade wherein the front and rear bumpers have been wrapped in plastic in an attempt to mask its identity. However, as teased earlier by Hyundai, the front is expected to receive the trademark ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with sharp sportier LED headlights and large hexagon-shaped grille.

The sides of the new i20 as seen in the pictures features ORVMs with turn indicators and a unique chrome strip below the window line twirling up to the floating roof design. The car gets an all-new 17-inch dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels. Also visible is a portion of wrap-around tail lamps. While the rear profile of the car appears to be covered in white plastic, we can spot the rear wiper and shark fin antenna on the top.

On the inside, is the fully digital instrument cluster derived from its elder siblings, a first in the premium hatchback segment. It displays the temperature gauge, fuel gauge and two digital dials for the speedometer and tachometer. Also seen is the leather-wrapped, four-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls for the infotainment system and cruise control.

The cabin can be seen in an all-black theme with a large free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The four air vents have been integrated into thin horizontal slats on the dashboard. This specific variant in spy images has a manual gearbox, wireless charging and redesigned controls for the aircon. Not to miss, an electric sunroof is also now on offer. The rear seats can be seen covered in plastic with rectangular door handles, power window controls, a seat belt for all three rear passengers, rear aircon-vents with a charging slot for the rear passengers.

We expect the launch to be announced by Hyundai anytime in the coming weeks. The third-gen Hyundai i20 is likely to retain the BS6 suited, 1.2-litre kappa petrol motor producing 84bhp and 114Nm of torque with a five-speed manual and an automatic transmission. Also intended is the 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel drivetrain as seen on the Hyundai Venue. The new-gen i20 after launch shall lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz.

