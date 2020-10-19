Mahindra Thar surpasses 15,000 booking milestone

- Accumulates over 15,000 bookings for Thar since launch on 2 October

- 57 per cent are first time car buyers

Earlier this month, Mahindra launched its much-awaited off-road SUV, the Thar at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This time around, Mahindra has added a feather on its cap by surpassing the 15,000 bookings milestone for the Thar since launch on 2 October, 2020. Interestingly, the company claims that 57 per cent are first-time car buyers and a large amount of the bookings are for the automatic variant.

The new Mahindra Thar has accumulated over 65,000 inquiries and more than 8 lakh website visitors. Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity”.

The recently launched Mahindra Thar is available in AX Series – AX and AX Opt, and LX Series – LX manual transmission and LX automatic transmission. The AX Series can be had in either six-seat or four-seat layout with a soft top, convertible top, and hardtop option. The vehicle is available in six colour options - rocky beige, aquamarine, mystic copper, red rage, napoli black and galaxy grey. To know everything about the new Mahindra Thar, click here.