    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched: Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,000 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched: Why should you buy?

    The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its S-CNG product line-up with the launch of the new Swift S-CNG variants. Interested customers can choose between two variant options, namely VXi and ZXi. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG. 

    What’s good about it?

    The Swift hatchback is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after models in its segment and the new CNG option brings in more value. As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the Swift S-CNG returns a fuel efficiency figure of 30.90km/kg. To address safety concerns, the entire CNG structure features stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and prevent leakage. Additionally, the micro switch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during the CNG filling process, while the integrated wire harness prevents short circuits. 

    What’s not so good?

    The Swift S-CNG is available only in two variant options. Like the other S-CNG models, this too gets a five-speed manual transmission unit as standard. Further, it does not get any significant cosmetic upgrades over the standard variants.

    Best variant to buy?

    The ZXi variant is worth considering as it comes equipped with alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electric ORVMs, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, and front fog lamps. Moreover, it also offers auto AC, seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an engine push start stop button. 

    Specifications

    Petrol 

    1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine –

    89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,400rpm (Petrol mode)

    76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm at 4,300rpm (CNG mode)

    Five-speed manual transmission 

    Did you know?

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is also available on a subscription basis at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 16,499.

    
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
