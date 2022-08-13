CarWale
    Upcoming new car prices to be announced next week

    Nikhil Puthran

    Car sales in India have gradually picked up pace over the last few months with a slew of new car launches. As we move towards the second half of August, there are three new cars to be launched in the country. Read below to learn more about the upcoming new car launches and unveils in India in the next week. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Side View

    Post much wait, Toyota will announce prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV on 16 August. The SUV will be available in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. The upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine option gets a dual power system with an electric motor. On the other hand, the SUV will also offer a 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology. 

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Front Three Quarter

    Over the years, the Alto hatchback has been a popular choice in the entry-level segment. However, the hatchback was overshadowed by newer models in the country. In an effort to regain its lost footing, the Indian automaker will launch the new Alto K10 in India on 18 August. The updated model is based on the Heartect platform and will be available in seven variant options such as Standard, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O). The vehicle will continue to be powered by the existing 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to both five-speed manual and AGS (commonly known as AMT) options. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra will announce the prices for the Scorpio Classic in India on 20 August. The production-ready model has been recently unveiled in the country and will be available in two variants: S and S11. The new feature highlights include refreshed projector headlamps, redesigned grille with six vertical chrome slats and Twin Peaks logo. Further, the vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, and dual-tone cladding. Mechanically, the SUV will continue to be powered by the existing 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched: Why should you buy?

