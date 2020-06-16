Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Swift celebrates 15 years in India

June 16, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Maruti Suzuki Swift celebrates 15 years in India

- Maruti Suzuki has enjoyed over 2.2 million cumulative sales of the Swift

- Only car to win the ICOTY award thrice 

The popular Maruti Suzuki Swift celebrates the completion of 15 years in India. Originally launched in 2005, the Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. 

The sporty Maruti Suzuki Swift with its global styling, and an engine that’s tuned specifically for outstanding performance, has been claimed to be the most awarded premium hatchback in the country. With each generation of Swift being crowned an ICOTY winner, it is the only car to win this prestigious award thrice. 

With more than 2.2 million happy customers, the Swift has been the preferred choice (premium hatchback) for 14 years. In fact, its strengths have helped it garner close to 30 percent market share in FY 2019-20, allowing it to also capture the pole position in the premium hatchback segment. 

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Swift was the first model that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. More than a car, it was a refreshing new thought process. It was designed to be bold and aggressive, and at the same time be reliable and economical. It had features offered in a large car, contemporary, yet functional appealing to a younger audience.” 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • celebrates 15 years in India
  • Only car to win the ICOTY award thrice
  2.2 million cumulative sales
