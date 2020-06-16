Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus production begins at Halol plant; India launch in July

MG Hector Plus production begins at Halol plant; India launch in July

June 16, 2020, 11:44 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
MG Hector Plus production begins at Halol plant; India launch in July

- MG Hector Plus was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will feature captain seats in the second row

MG Motor India has commenced the commercial production of the Hector Plus at the company’s factory in Halol, Gujarat. The model, which was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020, will be launched in India next month.

The MG Hector Plus will feature captain seats in the middle row as well as a third row for occupants. The model will also come equipped with new elements including headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, tail lights and revised skid plates.

Speaking on the development, Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and a third row for teenagers. Further augmenting the Hector brand family, the Hector Plus stands out as the smarter choice with advanced technology, best in-class safety, and unmatched comfort.”

