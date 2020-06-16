Please Tell Us Your City

  Hyundai Venue Flux Edition launched in South Korea

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition launched in South Korea

June 16, 2020, 08:04 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
634 Views
Hyundai Venue Flux Edition launched in South Korea

- Changes limited to cosmetic highlights

- Currently available only in South Korea

Hyundai has launched the Venue Flux Edition in South Korea. The newly introduced Hyundai Venue Flux edition gets distinctive cosmetic updates over the standard model. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the existing Smartstream petrol engine. The Venue Flux Edition is priced at 21.5 million KRW (Rs 13.46 lakh). 

Hyundai Venue Car Roof

Visually, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition features dual-tone grey and green colour combination. Additionally, the compact SUV features green inserts in the front bumper, ORVMs, rear bumper and side panels. The Venue Flux edition features a new diamond-shaped chrome panel for freshness along with V-shaped badge on the C-pillar. 

Hyundai Venue Front view

As for the interior, the Venue Flux edition has received contrast stitching on the seats. The vehicle gets green accents on the gear knob, drive mode selector, climate control knobs and air vents. Moreover, the vehicle gets leather wrapped steering wheel with green stitching and synthetic leather upholstery on the door armrest. 

Hyundai Venue Front Row Seats

Mechanically, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition continues to be powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine that generates 121bhp and 154Nm of toque. This engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. Currently, the Venue Flux edition is limited to South Korean market and there are no immediate plans to launch it in India any time soon.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.17 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.61 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.94 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.64 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.48 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

56 Likes
66407 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2218 Likes
435781 Views

