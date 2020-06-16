Hyundai Venue Flux Edition launched in South Korea

- Changes limited to cosmetic highlights

Hyundai has launched the Venue Flux Edition in South Korea. The newly introduced Hyundai Venue Flux edition gets distinctive cosmetic updates over the standard model. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the existing Smartstream petrol engine. The Venue Flux Edition is priced at 21.5 million KRW (Rs 13.46 lakh).

Visually, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition features dual-tone grey and green colour combination. Additionally, the compact SUV features green inserts in the front bumper, ORVMs, rear bumper and side panels. The Venue Flux edition features a new diamond-shaped chrome panel for freshness along with V-shaped badge on the C-pillar.

As for the interior, the Venue Flux edition has received contrast stitching on the seats. The vehicle gets green accents on the gear knob, drive mode selector, climate control knobs and air vents. Moreover, the vehicle gets leather wrapped steering wheel with green stitching and synthetic leather upholstery on the door armrest.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Venue Flux edition continues to be powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine that generates 121bhp and 154Nm of toque. This engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. Currently, the Venue Flux edition is limited to South Korean market and there are no immediate plans to launch it in India any time soon.