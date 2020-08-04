Maruti Suzuki S-cross Petrol to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine

- The model will be offered in seven variants and five colours

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the petrol powered S-Cross in India tomorrow. The model, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, has already started arriving at dealerships, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-cross petrol will be limited to a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. The model will be available in five colours and seven variants, details of which can be read here.

Feature highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol variant include projector headlamps, LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, large grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround and body cladding. Inside, the model will come equipped with an engine start-stop button, SmartPlay infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and steering mounted controls. Features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, climate control and cruise control are also expected to join the list. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000.