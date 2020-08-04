Hyundai Creta outsells Kia Seltos in July 2020

- Creta registered sales of 11,529 units in July

- Kia dispatched 8,270 units of the Seltos last month

The next-generation Hyundai Creta has maintained its number one position in the mid-size SUV segment by registering sales of 11,549 units in July 2020. These are wholesale factory dispatch figures, and the actual sales numbers could be slightly lower.

During the same period, Kia Motors managed to dispatch 8,270 units of the Seltos. The Creta has successfully outsold the Seltos in the last three months now. While the former managed to sell 3,212 and 7,202 units, respectively, in May and June 2020, the Kia Seltos registered sales of 1,611 and 7,114 units during the same time.

The Hyundai Creta has a strong brand recall in India than the Kia Seltos, and it clearly reflects in the monthly sales. However, these sales numbers could be because of the initial launch hype and the pending bookings, and it will be interesting to see how the Creta fares in the longer run.