New car launches and unveils in India in August 2020

Come August 2020, the Indian automobile market is expected to witness a slew of new car launches and unveils, including a few SUV’s and crossovers. What does next month have in store for new car buyers? Let’s find out.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

The petrol-powered Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is all set to be launched in India on 5 August. Bookings for the model have already commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. The S-Cross petrol will be available in five colours and seven variants, details of which you can read here. Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit.

Kia Sonet

Kia Motors is all set to unveil its third product for the India market later this week, known as the Sonet. The sub-four metre SUV, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, is expected to be launched in September. The model is likely to be available with three engine options that could include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. You can read all we know yet about the Sonet via the link here.

Audi RS Q8

Audi India teased the RS Q8 ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon. The performance version of the ‘regular’ Q8 SUV, the RS Q8 will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels via Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system while transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit. The RS Q8 will be the second model under the RS line-up coming to India this year, details of which are available here.

Renault Duster Turbo-Petrol

Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020, the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant will soon receive a 1.3-litre direct injection motor, capable of producing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. A CVT transmission was showcased at the biennial event although the model is also expected to receive a five-speed manual unit. The Duster turbo-petrol will also feature a few visual enhancements, and to know more, click here.