CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches and unveils in India in August 2020

    New car launches and unveils in India in August 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,902 Views
    New car launches and unveils in India in August 2020

    Come August 2020, the Indian automobile market is expected to witness a slew of new car launches and unveils, including a few SUV’s and crossovers. What does next month have in store for new car buyers? Let’s find out.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    The petrol-powered Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is all set to be launched in India on 5 August. Bookings for the model have already commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. The S-Cross petrol will be available in five colours and seven variants, details of which you can read here. Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit.

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Motors is all set to unveil its third product for the India market later this week, known as the Sonet. The sub-four metre SUV, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, is expected to be launched in September. The model is likely to be available with three engine options that could include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. You can read all we know yet about the Sonet via the link here.

    Audi RS Q8

    Audi India teased the RS Q8 ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon. The performance version of the ‘regular’ Q8 SUV, the RS Q8 will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels via Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system while transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed automatic unit. The RS Q8 will be the second model under the RS line-up coming to India this year, details of which are available here.

    Renault Duster Turbo-Petrol

    Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020, the Renault Duster turbo-petrol variant will soon receive a 1.3-litre direct injection motor, capable of producing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. A CVT transmission was showcased at the biennial event although the model is also expected to receive a five-speed manual unit. The Duster turbo-petrol will also feature a few visual enhancements, and to know more, click here.

    • Audi
    • Renault
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Kia
    • Audi RS Q8
    • RS Q8
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol
    • S-Cross Petrol
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Renault Duster Turbo Petrol
    • Duster Turbo Petrol
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Kia-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars