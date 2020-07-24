CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be offered in seven variants and five colours

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be offered in seven variants and five colours

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    19,331 Views
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be offered in seven variants and five colours

    -Petrol engine is the 1.5-litre K-Series unit 

    -Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be offered in seven variants and across five colour options when launched in India on 5 August. The S-Cross range finally gets petrol power and was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Rear view

    This updated S-Cross will be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 103bhp/138Nm. A five-speed manual is standard with four-speed AT on select variants. This updated S-Cross will be offered in four trims, Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha of which the latter three get an automatic transmission also. Colour options for the S-Cross include blue, brown, grey, white and silver.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Steering Wheel

    The top spec S-Cross gets touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s Smartplay studio, dual front airbags, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, leather upholstery and for the first time a colour MID in the instrument panel.

    The S-Cross is Maruti’s rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol
    • S-Cross Petrol
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Maruti Suzuki-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    ₹ 75 - 80 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - July 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars