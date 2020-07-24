Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be offered in seven variants and five colours

-Petrol engine is the 1.5-litre K-Series unit

-Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be offered in seven variants and across five colour options when launched in India on 5 August. The S-Cross range finally gets petrol power and was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

This updated S-Cross will be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 103bhp/138Nm. A five-speed manual is standard with four-speed AT on select variants. This updated S-Cross will be offered in four trims, Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha of which the latter three get an automatic transmission also. Colour options for the S-Cross include blue, brown, grey, white and silver.

The top spec S-Cross gets touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s Smartplay studio, dual front airbags, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, leather upholstery and for the first time a colour MID in the instrument panel.

The S-Cross is Maruti’s rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster. It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.