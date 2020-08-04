Toyota Urban Cruiser to mark company’s debut in compact SUV segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its debut in the compact SUV segment with the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. The upcoming compact SUV is jointly developed with Suzuki and is believed to be based on the Vitara Brezza. However, unlike the Glanza, the Urban Cruiser is expected to get considerable cosmetic and feature updates to distinguish it from the Maruti Suzuki compact SUV. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be introduced in India in the festive season and is aimed at fortifying the brand’s presence in the SUV segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “We are very excited to announce our plans to launch the Toyota Urban Cruiser this festive season. With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs. Also, we hope that the Urban Cruiser gives us an opportunity to welcome a new set of customers who not only aspire to own a Toyota SUV early in life, but would also like to experience Toyota’s global standards of sales & after-sales services. We will share more details about the car and the launch in the days to come”.

As compared to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to get fresh design updates in the form of a new grille, alloy wheels and Toyota badging along with new features. Mechanically, the upcoming SUV is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. More details about the Toyota Urban Cruiser will be known in the days to come.