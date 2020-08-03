Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

- Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched in India on 5 August

- Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol has begun arriving at local dealerships in India ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 5 August. Bookings for the model have begun last week for an amount of Rs 11,000.

As seen in the images, the petrol powered Maruti Suzuki S-Cross features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, projector headlamps and a large grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround. Inside, the model receives features such as an engine start-stop button, steering mounted controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a SmartPlay infotainment system. Also on offer could be a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and climate control.

Under the hood of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be a 1.5-litre K15B engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. While the spy image shows a five-speed manual transmission, a four-speed automatic unit will also be offered. The model will also be equipped with the SHVS smart-hybrid system.

