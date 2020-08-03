Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerges as the bestselling compact SUV in July 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sold 7,807 units of Vitara Brezza in July 2020

- Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon take the second and third place with 6,734 units and 4,327 units, respectively

Riding high on its success, the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Vitara facelift has emerged as the bestseller in the compact SUV segment for the second consecutive month in July 2020. Maruti Suzuki sold 7,807 units of the Vitara Brezza in July. Interestingly, the sales in July 2020 has increased by 47 per cent as compared to July 2019 with 5,302 unit sales. The figures are impressive considering the fact that car sales across car manufacturers have been low due to volatile market conditions.

The Hyundai Venue takes the second position with 6,734 unit sales in July 2020. The sales for the Venue had dropped by 30 per cent last month as compared to 9,585 unit sales in July 2019. Meanwhile, Tata Nexon takes the third position with 4,327 unit sales in July 2020. Tata Nexon compact SUV has witnessed 29 per cent growth in sales as compared to the same period last year with 3,344 unit sales. Except for Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, sales for all other models in the compact SUV segment have witnessed a significant drop.

The rest of the vehicles in the segment, namely the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Honda WR-V have sold 2,519 units, 2,438 units and 733 units, respectively. Cumulatively, the compact SUV segment sold 24,558 units in July 2020. That said, car sales have significantly improved in July as compared to June 2020 with cumulative sales of 15,393 units.