    BMW 320d Sport reintroduced in India; priced at Rs 42.10 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,549 Views
    BMW 320d Sport reintroduced in India; priced at Rs 42.10 lakh

    - BMW 320d Sport sits below the 320d Luxury line in the 3 Series range

    - The model is powered by the same 188bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    BMW has introduced the 320d Sport variant in the 3 Series once again, with a price tag of Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The 320d Sport is positioned below the 320d Luxury line in the 3 Series range. The 320d was originally launched during the debut of the seventh-gen 3 Series in India for Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Propelling the BMW 320d Sport is a 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel engine producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.8 seconds.

    Exterior highlights of the BMW 320d Sport include all LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels. Feature wise, the model comes equipped with cruise control, launch control, three-zone climate control, six airbags, TPMS, analogue instrument console, 

    Compared to the BMW 320d Luxury line, the 320d Sport also misses out on a few features such as Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, BMW live cockpit professional, parking assistant, leather upholstery and the Luxury Line exterior package.

    • BMW
    • BMW 3-Series
    • 3 series
